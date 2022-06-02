REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- 106 rooms, pools, a fitness center, and much more are going to be a part of the Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach.
Cambria is a prominent name in Maryland and Washington D.C. and Choice Hotels is excited for the opportunity to head into Delaware.
"All of those Cambria hotels are great places for people to come and have local experiences and really immerse themselves in the local culture and also have a design narrative that really brings them to life," Senior Vice President at Choice Hotels Janis Cannon said.
Scott Thomas of Southern Delaware Tourism says adding Cambria to a long list of hotels in Rehoboth Beach will not just be an extra option for guests but for businesses as a meeting place.
"It expands the list of lodging offerings to travelers coming here not just for leisure but for businesses too," Thomas said. "Cambria is a very highly touted business brand and I think that just speaks to the movement of this area here in Sussex County."
The addition of this hotel will help meet demand especially in the off-season. According to the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday nights from January 1 to Memorial Day there were over 4,000 more occupied rooms this year compared to last year.
When some people come to Rehoboth Beach they like to be able to see the ocean and stay along the boardwalk but the CEO and Founder of Pinnacle Hospitality Group Tauhid Islam says that being away from all of the hustle and bustle is expected to be an advantage for them.
I think 24 is the new corridor. I think that's how Rehoboth is opening up and we love the expansion that's happened on 24 or route 24 and we are really excited to be here and it's a great location.
Options for hotels are coming in waves whether they be ocean view, ocean front, or just a short drive from the beaches.
This hotel will look to build off of the success of the Cambria Hotel in Ocean City which opened over a year ago. This location is expected to open by Summer of 2024.