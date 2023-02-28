CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department says they have arrested 47-year-old Paul Norman Baynard from Cordova for several drug, DUI, and traffic charges Saturday night.
Police say that they tried to pull Baynard over in the area of Rigby Ave. and Fairmont Ave. after not stopping after a stop sign, but he did not stop, and was seen throwing several objects, found to be items of suspected Controlled Dangerous Substances, from the car.
They say that Baynard still refused to stop, almost hitting an unmarked police car in the process, and continued recklessly driving through city streets afterward. Police say they then saw Baynard throw even more objects from the car.
According to police, Baynard finally came to a stop in the area of Baily Rd. and Maces Lane, but he initially refused to get out of the car. Even after officers were able to get Baynard out, they say he resisted arrest, but was eventually placed into custody. Officers say they then noticed white powder on the corner of Baynard's mouth, with they have identified as a suspected Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Officers say they attempted to conduct a sobriety test on Baynard, but he refused to cooperate.
Police say that they were able to recover the items that Baynard threw out of the car, also noting an open container of alcohol and the smell of marijuana inside the car.
Baynard later had his initial appearance before a Court Commissioner, says police, and was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond, charging him with the following:
- Resist Arrest
- Fail Obey Lawful Order
- Alter Physical Evidence
- Driving While Impaired by CDS
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
- Using Handheld Device While Vehicle in Motion
- Attempt to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop
- Multiple Other Related Traffic Violations