CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department (CPD) has arrested a man for two deadly shootings, initially thought to be unrelated, that took place in Dorchester County Thursday evening.
CPD says that early investigations found that 22-year-old Tramelle Lamar Williams of Cambridge matched the description of the man wanted for the murders of 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels and 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields.
According to CPD, Williams shot Daniels during an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street, and then later shot Fields around 9 p.m.
Friday night, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 700 block of High street, and found Williams trying to break in to Fields' car, says CPD. After a short chase, they say Williams pulled out a handgun, which resulted in the officers pulling out theirs and shooting him.
Williams was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, says CPD, who also asked that Maryland State Police (MSP) investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Anyone with information on these cases are asking to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747. They say these cases are still under investigation by MSP with the help of CPD.