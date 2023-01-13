CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department say an armed robbery Thursday evening led to multiple charges against a 15-year-old suspect.
Around 4:40 p.m., police spoke with a man who said he was robbed near the graveyard by Bethel Street and Schoolhouse Lane while walking home from the store. They say he described three suspects who were all wearing black clothing with ski masks on and that two suspects were were white and one was black. The alleged robbers demanded money, displayed a handgun, and stole items the man had just bought from the store before he ran away. The victim was not hurt, according to police.
A witness told the officers that the suspects often gathered near Pine Street and Washington Street across from the store. Police went to this area and observed a person matching the description of one of the suspects, who then ran into a home in the 700 block of Pine Street.
Officers met at the residence and were assisted by a K9 unit. Police say the suspect emerged and was detained. Further investigation identified the person as a 15-year-old from Cambridge and showed that the teen was involved in the robbery.
The Department of Juvenile Services authorized detention of the suspect, who was turned over to the Lower Shore Juvenile Correction Facility. Charges include armed robbery, assault in the first and second degree, dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and multiple conspiracies.
The investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges may be pending.