CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Amid several car thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai cars, the Cambridge Police Department has announced that community members can receive a free steering wheel lock if they own a car from one of those brands.
Police say that, on Sept. 8, those who want a lock can go to the department on Washington Street between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to receive it.
Car owners must bring their vehicle registration, as well as valid identification that proves they are a Cambridge citizen.
The department says the event is first come, first serve.