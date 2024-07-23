CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend.
On July 20, at approximately 4:32 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Pine Street for multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a blood trail leading to a house in the 600 block of Moores Avenue. At the home, they found a 19-year-old male from Easton with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, who was then transported by Dorchester County EMS to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim reported hearing about five gunshots and noticed a black SUV, possibly an Acura, in the area at the time of the shooting. Several spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The following evening, on July 21, at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 1000 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival, officers found six spent 9mm shell casings at the intersection of Pine Street and North Drive. No damage or victims were located at this scene.
Both incidents are under investigation. The Cambridge Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with any information related to these incidents and can contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.