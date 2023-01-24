CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has announced that, from February 1st through June 30th, there will be a curfew for kids under 16 years of age.
The City says the curfew is 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. According to the City, the goal of the Curfew is to ensure the safety of the City's youth and the safety of others.
The City says that the police officers' goal is to educate, only issuing a warning and explanation the first time a child is seen out past the curfew, along with sending a letter from the police chief to the child's parent or guardian. The second time, however, will have the officer contact the parents and have the child taken to the the Public Safety Building where the parent can come and take custody of the child, says the City, which will also incur civil fines.
The City notes that there are exceptions to the curfew, such as:
- When a child is with their parent or guardian
- When a child is on an errand directed by their parent until 12:30 a.m.
- When a child is exercising First Amendment rights like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and right of assembly
For a list of all exceptions, the City recommends parent read City Ordinance 1207. They say parents can also email Chief Todd at jtodd@cambridgepd.org.