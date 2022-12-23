CAMDEN, Del. - An 83-year-old woman has been sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and burns after a fire that took place at her home in Camden on Friday, says the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.
The Fire Marshal says that the Camden Wyoming Fire Company was sent to the 500 block of Voshells Mill Star Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. for a reported fire.
They say the 83-year-old woman inside got burnt, was subsequently taken to the Bayhealth Kent Campus, and is now in stable condition. The Fire Marshal says the American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency assistance to the victim.
The office says that State fire marshal deputies investigated the scene and determined it was caused by flammable material placed too close to a central heating unit.
They determined that the fire was accidental, causing an estimated $150,000 in damages.