CAMDEN, Del. - Camden Mayor Justin King agreed to resign after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to his involvement in a fight at a car wash in February, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
King confronted two 19-year-old men on Feb. 25 that he claimed were "causing mischief" at his car wash. The Department of Justice says he shoved them and pulled on one's hoodie while he was on the ground, and that the two men sustained minor injuries in the altercation.
A report was filed with the Camden Police Department, which responded to the incident. Because of King's position as an elected official, police referred the case to the Department of Justice.
"The problem with the defendant's behavior is not just the charges themselves, but his troubling and frankly embarrassing display of aggression, irresponsibility and disregard for the law," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "His decision to physically confront two teenagers was senselessly aggressive and he is extremely lucky that the victims' injuries were not more severe."
The Department of Justice says, in addition to the physical confrontation, King suppressed evidence with the intent to prevent, hinder or delay criminal charges by changing the retention time and overwriting potential video surveillance evidence.
On Tuesday morning he pleased guilty to disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution, though he pleaded no contest to offensive touching. Under the plea, King agreed to serve one year of probation, pay a $500 fine, abide by a no contact order with the victims and resign his office as mayor.