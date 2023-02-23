CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - Delaware State Police says that they have arrested 40-year-old Trillian Reidy from Camden-Wyoming on drug dealing and weapons charges after carrying out a search warrant last Tuesday.
On Feb. 24 around 9 p.m., troopers say that they completed a narcotics investigation in to Reidy, which led to them carrying out a warrant at her Mud Mill Road home.
They say the search led to police discovering the following:
- Approximately 479 baggies containing approximately 3.353 grams of suspected heroin
- Approximately 33.02 grams of methamphetamine
- Six Xanax pills
- Approximately 0.8 grams of MDMA
- Over $850 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Various items of drug paraphernalia
- A .25 caliber handgun
State Police says that their computer checks revealed that Reidy was a felon and not allowed to have a handgun. They say she was charged with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Troopers say Reidy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,800 secured bond.