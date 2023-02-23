heroin

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - Delaware State Police says that they have arrested 40-year-old Trillian Reidy from Camden-Wyoming on drug dealing and weapons charges after carrying out a search warrant last Tuesday. 

On Feb. 24 around 9 p.m., troopers say that they completed a narcotics investigation in to Reidy, which led to them carrying out a warrant at her Mud Mill Road home.

They say the search led to police discovering the following:

  • Approximately 479 baggies containing approximately 3.353 grams of suspected heroin
  • Approximately 33.02 grams of methamphetamine
  • Six Xanax pills
  • Approximately 0.8 grams of MDMA
  • Over $850 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
  • Various items of drug paraphernalia
  • A .25 caliber handgun

State Police says that their computer checks revealed that Reidy was a felon and not allowed to have a handgun. They say she was charged with the following:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Troopers say Reidy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,800 secured bond.

