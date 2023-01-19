LEWES, Del. - Camp Arrowhead Road was previously expected to open to traffic on Friday, Jan. 13, but weather has caused delays in progress. The road is now expected to open to through traffic on Jan. 27, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. Once open, construction and lane closures will continue into the coming months.
DelDOT says the construction is to add new drainage, widen the road, and add turn lanes and updates to signal lights at the Camp Arrowhead Road and Route 24 intersection.