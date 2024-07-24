FRANKFORD, Del. - Special Olympics Delaware is hosting its annual summer camps at Camp Barnes. On August 3-5 and August 11-13, more than 55 athletes will celebrate its 23 anniversary of offering the camp experience.
According to Special Olympics Delaware, the summer camp is one of the most anticipated events of the year. During the camp, campers participate in traditional activities and meet new friends throughout the three-day event.
Nate Threatts, a Special Olympics Delaware camp director and staff member stated, “The connection between our counselors and campers is something special, filled with mentorship, encouragement, and lots of fun helping to create memories that will last a lifetime.”
Threatts says that the Summer camp has formed strong friendships and led campers to discover the joy of sports.