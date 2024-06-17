REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – CAMP Rehoboth has announced that comedian Joe Dombrowski will headline this year’s SUNFESTIVAL, set to take place Labor Day weekend. Dombrowski will perform on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the evening will also include a live auction.
Originally from Detroit, Joe Dombrowski has been performing stand-up comedy since a third-grade talent show. His comedy often draws from his experiences with his family and as a former elementary school teacher. Dombrowski’s performance will highlight his life after leaving teaching, said CAMP Rehoboth.
Dombrowski has been featured at notable comedy festivals including Just For Laughs in Montreal, the New York Comedy Festival and the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Fest. He will also be hosting a monthly show at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles starting this fall. In addition to his stand-up, Dombrowski produces the podcast “Social Studies,” where he shares outlandish stories from fans across the country.
SUNFESTIVAL will also feature a Night of Dance on Sunday, Sep. 1, with DJ/Producers Robbie Leslie and Joe Gauthreaux. CAMP Rehoboth said the group is now celebrating over 30 years of the event which serves as a significant fundraiser and a cherished community gathering.
Proceeds from SUNFESTIVAL benefit CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ+ community center committed to creating a more positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities in Southern Delaware and beyond.
For more information, visit camprehoboth.org.