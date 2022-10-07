REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth is hosting their 2022 Block Party on the second block of Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, October 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CAMP Rehoboth says local restaurants, caterers, entertainers, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations will all participate. They say that people of all ages are welcome, and admission is free (but donations to benefit CAMP Rehoboth Community Center are encouraged).
According to CAMP Rehoboth, the block party is their largest annual outreach event, but they lost several years of it to the pandemic and lousy weather.
Performers include the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Ensemble, actors from Clear Space Theatre, and renowned drag queens Tamia Mykles, Roxy Overbrooke, and Magnolia Applebottom, among others, says the organization.
CAMP Rehoboth says that they are committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive environment for all participants.
The CAMP says that if you have accessibility-related needs and are planning on coming to the block party, contact Hope@camprehoboth.com for help.