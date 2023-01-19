REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ community service organization, says it is looking for a new executive director for their Rehoboth Beach community center.
The organization says that a search is being led by committee formed by its board of directors, in partnership with national search firm Cooper Coleman.
CAMP says that it is the largest community center serving the needs of LGBTQ+ people in Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area, greater Sussex County, and throughout the state of Delaware. They say the new candidate will replace Lisa Evans, who has been serving as the Interim Director since the last executive director's departure in May 2022.
“Since that time, the Board of Directors committed to keeping its stakeholders updated on progress related to the leadership transition process,” said Board President Wesley Combs. “Our number one priority has been and remains to stay laser-focused on ensuring CAMP Rehoboth continues to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in greater Sussex County today and into the future. Thanks to Lisa’s outstanding leadership, CAMP Rehoboth remains strong and vibrant, helping provide the next Executive Director with a strong foundation to carry the organization forward.”
The Search Committee, which is chaired by Combs and includes board members Pat Catanzariti and Jason Mathis, Interim Director Lisa Evans, and community member Glen Pruitt, was formed in October 2022. Though five vendors submitted proposals for their searching services, CAMP says that they chose Cooper Coleman for its experience conducting searches for organizations that resemble CAMP Rehoboth in mission, size, and geographic location.
“Cooper Coleman’s references spoke highly of its comprehensive discovery process conducting stakeholder interviews with staff, board, donors, volunteers, and community members. This helps ensure the job description and leadership profile accurately reflect the qualifications necessary for CAMP Rehoboth to continue being a lifeline for the LGBTQ community in today’s uncertain times,” added Combs.
“In September 2022, the Board of Directors engaged the services of MMP Associates to support the development of CAMP Rehoboth’s new strategic plan, given demographic shifts in the area since 2019 and the impact of COVID on CAMP Rehoboth’s services. The next Executive Director will play a pivotal role in the completion, and execution of CAMP Rehoboth’s new strategic plan. It is our hope that the candidate will be in place by Memorial Day 2023,” Combs said.
CAMP Rehoboth says they are looking for a candidate that has successfully led or held a leadership position within a significant and growing organization where they had the opportunity to:
- represent that organization effectively to the public
- lead a diverse management team
- develop significant experience in fundraising
- do strategic thinking and planning
- work with the board of directors
- lead or contribute to organizational change efforts
On tope of this experience, the organization says they're looking for candidates who have held leadership roles in the LGBTQ+ movement; are passionate about the LGBTQ+ movement, community, and CAMP Rehoboth stakeholders; and understand the vitally important equity and justice issues that are so important to CAMP Rehoboth’s work.
Learn more about the Executive Director search and how to apply at www.coopercoleman.com/current-searches