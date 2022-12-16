The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association (LRCIA) announced that it will be dissolving by the end of 2022 and transferring its financial resources to the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF). According to statement released this week the partnership with the DCF has established a charitable fund that will be administered by the DCF. The name of the fund is The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund and information on how to contribute may be found at www.delcf.org. Resources will be used for future support of maintaining and enhancing the appearance and functionality of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.
The LRCIA claims its largest accomplishment was the creation of a public canal dock in Rehoboth Beach located behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum. The dock was completed in 2021. The LRCIA also collaborated with Delaware Sea Grant to publish the very popular Paddle Coastal Delaware map and website. In addition to transferring $17,000 to the charitable fund, the LRCIA will be providing $8,000 to the City of Rehoboth Beach towards future maintenance of the public dock.