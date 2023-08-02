Canalfront Park courts close for resurfacing

LEWES, Del.- The City of Lewes announced closures of its tennis and basketball courts for a resurfacing project this month.
Parks Manager Janet Reeves said the surface is cracked and peeling in some places.
Reeves said the project is a priority.
"Having those courts get people out there getting exercise there in the fresh air, they're socializing. So there is a tremendous benefit to to the courts. We want to get them back up and running as soon as we can," she said.
The project is expected to last through mid-August, with an expected finish date of Aug. 14.
The entire cost of the project is covered by a 25-year warranty.
There are additional courts in Rehoboth Beach and at Evans Park in Millville.