Canalfront Park's Boardwalk Renovations Begins

LEWES, Del. - The Canalfront Boardwalk in Lewes began renovations. This project will be a complete makeover of the boards that make up the highly walked path after 18 years of use.
Arlene Laporte says the repairs are much needed, "We're here everyday. We've seen it get progressively worse - and it's a safety issue too. There are a lot of little feet that run around here and furry paws and they can get caught in the grooves and the holes and there are screws that are sticking up."
During construction, the Canalfront Park and Marina parking lot will be closed to store equipment and supplies. The South American ipe wood that will be used for this project requires very little maintenance unlike the current cedar wood.
"So the ipe will last longer, it's a very dense hardwood, and is very popular for projects such as this." said Parks and Marina Manager Janet Reeves.
However some are afraid the work will impede on upcoming events in the park.
"I hated the possibility that the easter egg hunt would be cancelled because the kite festival out at the state park has been cancelled due to construction or pavement of the bathhouse parking lot. So I'm like 'ugh' you know Lewes is going to lose so much in the way of visitors." said Laporte.
Reeves says the timing was based on when contractors and materials would be available and is coordinating with local organizations with events in the park to work around one another.
"We realize this is not the optimal time to do a project such as this but as you can see from the boardwalk, it is in need of replacement." said Reeves.
The project altogether is expected to take about 75 days.
