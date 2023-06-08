Canalfront Park's Net House Renovations Delayed, Causes Parking to Remain Limited

LEWES, Del. - A project that started in March to replace the boardwalk in Canalfront Park and parts of the Net House will not be complete by Friday as originally planned.
Ongoing work on the Net House will keep the building closed. The parking lot beside the Net House for Canalfront Park remains partially closed as construction materials take up half of the parking spaces.
Janet Reeves, Parks and Marina Manager said, "We'll have to move some of the remaining materials probably down to the maintenance department and then we'll have it fully open certainly by the end of the month."
In the meantime, visitors like Julia Kidd and her big family say it will make parking difficult, "I'm sure it'll probably be more of an issue on the weekends, being on a non-weekend day we were able to find some parking but I'm sure it'll complicate things more on the weekends."
More projects, like a new playground, could come by next year.
"When the park was built that was kind of a community project and a donation. If you've seen the playground, those types of playgrounds are really out of date." said Reeves.
At this rate, Reeves believes the construction for the project in its entirety will be complete by June 22nd.
