LEWES, Del.- Hundreds came out to support Cancer Support Community Delaware at the organization's annual "Pink Affair" fundraiser.
There was a sit down meal, raffles, a silent auction, and lots of shopping.
It took place at the Lewes Yacht Club on Friday morning. All the money raised stays in Sussex County.
"Funds go to supporting mind body stress reduction, support groups, educational workshops," says Executive Director Nicole Pickles. "We provide that for the cancer patients and caregivers in Sussex County"
