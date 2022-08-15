MILTON, Del.- A cancer survivor is speaking out about her right to freely express her mission on a license plate.
Kari Overington of Milton was approved and issued the license plate that reads "FCANCER". She says the slogan means fight cancer while the DMV flagged it as a derogatory and offensive statement.
Overington is now pursuing legal action with representation from the ACLU of Delaware and she says this is a battle bigger than just herself.
"Sometimes you meet people who've lost their mom, lost their sister or lost a family member to cancer and they don't maybe have that network of somebody to talk to and or you're riding with somebody and you see this plate in front of you and it starts the conversation," Overington said. "It's never just about me and it's not really even just about my license plate. It's about other people in the state who have had their vanity plates recalled or rejected."
It could be several months until a trial begins. The ACLU has not submitted its complaint yet.