DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging people who find lost pets to make an effort to reunite stray pets with their owners.
This announcement is due to the recent Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex Outbreak which has taken a toll on shelters across Delaware.
For local shelters like Humane Animal Partners in Rehoboth Beach, the virus has not infected any shelter pets, however at their Wilmington location, the shelter said in a Facebook post that 30 dogs are being treated for the infection.
The State of Delaware Veterinarian has confirmed three separate shelters and a rescue have been affected by the outbreak. According to HAP, a control order mandate to prevent the spread of this means Delaware shelters and rescues cannot have out-of-state transports or intakes for the next 30-days.
The Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi stated, "Stray dogs are usually found very close to home and by walking the dog around the neighborhood or checking with neighbors, the dog can often be reunited with their owner(s) with no need for impoundment."
Motoyoshi encourages the public to post on the State Lost and Found Pet Registry, the Nextdoor app and other social media platforms when coming across stray pets.
"We thank the public for their assistance as we try to limit the number of impounded dogs and work to reunite every lost dog with their owner."
Leigh McKinley, the Director of Humane Animal Partners in Sussex County, says that even though the shelters population numbers are lower than usual due to the control order, they're using the extra time they have to give their dogs more love and play time.
However, it's still hard for McKinley and the staff at the Rehoboth Beach Humane Animal Partners shelter to see the dogs in such poor conditions.
"It's a really difficult situation" said McKinley. "Animals can't talk, so you're seeing animals that are clearly not feeling well. They're lethargic, they're not eating. They just don't have their personalities."
McKinley shared that even though the virus is mainly confined to dogs, it's not impossible for it to be transmitted to cats.
Some symptoms of the Canine Influenza outbreak include:
- Persistent coughing
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Loss of appetite
If your dog has a persistent cough and/or is coughing up any discharge, McKinley says that's "certainly worth a call to your veterinarian."
Recommended steps if a virus is suspected include:
- Isolating the affected dog
- Consulting your veterinarian
- Maintaining good hygiene
- Avoiding public spaces
Humane Animal Partners has an Amazon wish list and accept monetary donations for those looking for ways to help.
The State will provide updates throughout the 30 days and the restriction could be extended if the outbreak continues.