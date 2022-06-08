DELAWARE - Delaware will not be joining 19 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing recreational marijuana. The vote to override Governor Carney's veto of HB371 failed in the house Tuesday night. That bill would have legalized one ounce of marijuana for people 21 and older.
"Yesterday's outcome was very disappointing," said Zoe Patchell, executive director and founder of Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network.
Just hours after the rally on the mall in Dover, the marijuana legalization bill was struck down in the house.
"This bill was brought to the legislature for the people by the people ... As a result thousands more people here in the state of Delaware will be victim to a simple cannabis possession offense which make up 52 percent of all drug offenses here in the state of Delaware," said Patchell.
The vote was split 20-20 with one representative not voting. A 3/5th majority vote was required to override the veto. Representative Steve Smyk says the governor believed the state was not ready.
"There is a marijuana report that was done about four, three years ago, and no state of Delaware agency is ready to absorb this," said Smyk.
He also expressed health and safety concerns when it comes to marijuana.
"We have the number one killer of our Delaware citizens and their visitors is traffic accidents. And we have already doubled that this year than what we had last year, because of marijuana. Marijuana has been the primary intoxicant, the primary indicator," said Smyk.
Now it's back to the drawing board for cannabis advocates.
"We're going to stay diligent and continue to fight for cannabis legalization, we are going to continue our citizen lobbying as well as outreach activities and public education awareness campaigns," said Patchell.
Advocates fear that if another bill is filed while the governor is still in office, it will be a moot point since he has made his opposition clear. It's important to note medical marijuana is legal.