LEWES, Del.- The same day Governor Carney announced Delaware's school mask mandate will lift one month early, the Cape Henlopen School Board has voted to lift its mandate as well.
On Monday at a special meeting, the Board voted to approve the Superintendent’s recommendation that face masks be optional. The move applies to all staff, students, and visitors.
This change will take effect at 6:00PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the same time that the Governor's mandate expires.
"We ask that all students, staff, and visitors please continue to be respectful of each other’s individual choice on whether or not they wear a face mask at school," a statement on the District's Facebook page reads.
Governor Carney's order also eliminates mandatory testing for educators and state employees.