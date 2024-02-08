SUSSEX COUNTY, Del -Logistical work for the March 26 referendum is expected to take place Thursday by the Cape Henlopen School District Board of Education.
During a workshop at Love Creek Elementary School in Rehoboth Beach, the board will work to finalize the ballot language, affidavit of Special Election, and Notice of Special Election.
It was last week, the district announced it will hold a referendum that will ask tax payers to absorb the approximate $80 million to expand and cover expenses.
The district said they plan to hold three community meetings to answer and questions regarding the proposed tax increase.
For more information on the referendum click here for COASTTV's coverage.