Cape Henlopen District Looks to Expand

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District says it's looking for about 250-acres to potentially build a campus. The District would like to build a swimming pool, a life skills center, and other changes to accommodate further growth. The District is already working on replacing the former Shield's Elementary School with a new middle school, but the amount of students coming to the district continues to grow.
With the School District's student population almost doubling in the last 20- years, some locals are concerned that there isn't enough room to grow.
"You know in Lewes where I live, there's not that kind of acreage available to put the school system to put more buildings and so fourth." said Michiko Seto, Owner of Blooming Boutique.
If the District decides to move forward with the 250-acre proposal,
it would have to go to a referendum to be voted on by tax payers. 60 percent of funding would come from the state.
Cindy Deemedio lives in Lewes and says she supports anything that helps provide a good education, "And I would support, you know, a tax increase. I know right now people are struggling with a lot of things but we have to invest in the future, we have to invest in our children."
As a business owner, Seto says that more families coming into the area will help give local shops a hand too, "Whether it's a summer job or whether it's with their programs that they can co-op with the school or maybe even coming into one of our training programs if they're not planning on going away to college or something."
The District says it could be months before this moves forward, if at all.