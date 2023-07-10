LEWES, Del. - Rehoboth Beach native Jake Gelof was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Dodgers on Sunday.
Gelof, who attended Cape Henlopen High School, has taken a big step from when he helped lead Cape to the 2018 Delaware State Championship to go on to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gelof was the 60th pick overall due to his many accomplishments and awards won during his time at the University of Virginia and in Delaware. Gelof was UVA’s leader in home runs and RBI with 48 home runs and 186 RBI’s throughout his duration at UVA.
Gelofs’ brother Zack Gelof, who also played for UVA, was also the 60th overall pick when he was drafted in 2021 to the Oakland Athletics. Together the two brothers helped lead UVA into the 2021 College World Series.
Throughout Jake Gelof's three years on the UVA team he made a significant impact- he started 147 straight games and set the record for the fifth most bases (393) of any UVA player.