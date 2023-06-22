WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Governor John Carney has announced that he is appointing rising Cape Henlopen High School senior Augustine “Gus” Musika to the Delaware State Board of Education.
The state says Musika will begin his term in July and server through the 2023-2024 school year.
“We need students like Gus to offer their perspective as we make decisions about education in our state,” said Governor Carney. “Gus brings unique experience to this role and I appreciate his willingness to serve.”
“The Delaware State Board of Education values student voice; we welcome Gus and look forward to hearing his perspective about public education in Delaware,” said Shawn Brittingham, President of the Delaware State Board of Education.
According to the state, Musika is the son of an education and is involved with many extracurricular activities both in and out of school. They say he is an accomplished varsity athlete and a member of the National Honor Society. Musika is also training to earn his private pilot’s license and hopes to continue his education in the aviation field.
While serving on the board, the state says Musika plans to use his position to advocate for innovative and accelerated learning opportunities for students of all backgrounds.
Musika's appointment comes as a result of House Bill 455. Passed in 2018, the bill added two non-voting seats to the board: a student and a teacher. The current teacher position is held by 2015 Delaware Teacher of the Year Megan Szabo.
The state says the board's regular monthly meetings are open to the public, usually scheduled for the third Thursday evening every month. Meeting locations rotate between all three counties.