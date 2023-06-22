Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&