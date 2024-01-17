Cape Henlopen High School student facing multiple charges after bringing loaded gun to school

LEWES, Del. - A 17-year old student is facing multiple charges after bringing a loaded 9mm handgun to Cape Henlopen High School.
Staff notified the School Resource Officer that a student might have a gun in their possession around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. After an investigation, the gun was found in the student's backpack.
The student is currently facing two charges- Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School zone. Both are felonies.
A message sent out this afternoon stated that the school's evening activities are cancelled due to this incident. The message said that the student was immediately removed from the school building without incident. Classes were not interrupted.
In a voice message provided to CoastTV by a parent from the school district, Assistant Superintendent Jenny Nauman said, "Cape Henlopen High School administrators, constables, and the school resource officer were alerted to a student possibility in possession of a firearm at Cape Henlopen High School."
Eugenia Hart, a parent of a Cape student, said she couldn't believe this happened at the school.
"I was really surprised. I wasn't expecting to hear something like that happening here," she told CoastTV.
In a statement from Kristin DeGregory, Principal at Cape Henlopen High School she claims that this event is extremely concerning to the high school staff, students, and the entire Cape Henlopen School District community.
According to DeGregory, "Our administrative team and the Delaware State Police are focusing their efforts on investigating the incident and are working together to better understand what occurred and how similar incidents can be prevented in the future."
"At this time there is no concern for students or staff safety," said Nauman.