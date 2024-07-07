DELAWARE- More than 140 students and advisors from Delaware recently attended the Forty-Seventh annual HOSA-Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference in Houston. Cape Henlopen students teamed up with the Department of Public Health for a big win.
The HOSA Outstanding Achievement Award was given to the public health display team from the Cape Henlopen HOSA chapter for their partnership with the Delaware Department of Public Health, creating a public health display to share valuable information on specific health concerns. This team included students Lindsay D'Ambrogi, Kyli Doyon-Baridon, Emily McCullough and Lily Joyce with advisor Linda Sapienza.
Other Delaware students and advisors recognized for their achievements include Sussex Technical High School student, Alicia Guajardo, who won gold in Physical Therapy with advisor Carolyn Maull. Sussex Tech also received bronze for ABC Blood Drive Recognition. Sussex Central High School student, Maria Pulido, placed in the top 10 with advisor Christine Frazier for Interviewing Skills.
Delaware HOSA is a career and technical student organization for students pursuing careers in healthcare. Members participate in career-focused competitive events, community service and leadership opportunities at local, state and international levels. Over 12,000 participants from across the globe, including Delaware students, showcased their skills in various competitive events, bringing home numerous awards.