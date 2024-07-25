LEWES, Del.- The Cape Henlopen School District and Beebe Healthcare have announced a collaboration to offer grief support services to its community after the tragic death of two students. On July 15, a car crash in Lewes took the lives of two Cape Henlopen High School students. Beebe Healthcare says these services will take place during the already scheduled Sports Physical Nights. Appointments are mandatory for sports physicals, however, the grief support services will be available on a walk-in basis.
According to the Cape Henlopen School District, the events will take place on July 25 and August 1. The district says students can head to Cape Henlopen High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the services. According to the organization, these services will be provided in a private setting at Cape Henlopen High School, ensuring a confidential and supportive environment for those in need.