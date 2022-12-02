Cape Henlopen Restaurant Proposal Ignites Controversy in Sussex County

LEWES, Del.-The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a public meeting to solicit feedback on the potential of a new restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park Monday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cape Henlopen High School auditorium.
The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation will share a presentation about the proposal and gather public input on the proposed restaurant which would be located at the north side of the park’s main beach parking lot.
Some people aren't too happy about the proposal. The Preserve Our Park Coalition worries that the restaurant will bring unwanted noise, trash and pollution to the surrounding environment.
"This is the one place we thought wouldn't be developed," Volunteer Sally Boswell said.
Boswell said she thinks there is no need for the restaurant because there are many others around.
"They keep talking about it like its a service that people need, but restaurants are in plentiful supply in our area," Boswell said.
Despite some concerns, DNREC said the proposed restaurant came from a publicly bid request for proposal (RFP) to manage the park’s main beach area concession, which includes amenity rentals such as chairs and umbrellas, with the potential for expanded visitor services. The RFP was spurred by visitor surveys, which showed park users wanted a higher level of food service and improvements to visitor amenities.
For some, environment is at the front of their minds.
"This was the top year for bald eagles for example. Is that going to happen if there is a restaurant here with noise and activity?" John Bracco said.
Anyone unable to attend the Dec. 5 public meeting but wanting to give feedback on the proposed restaurant may do so by visiting destateparks.com/contact and selecting “Cape Henlopen Restaurant Proposal” from the Delaware State Parks location drop-down menu.