Cape Henlopen School Board Elections Stir Up Some Drama

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- With school board elections coming up on May 9th, both candidates are asking everyone to come out and vote.
But one of the candidates had an endorsement from the Cape Henlopen teachers union rescinded.
Both candidates, Jessica Tyndall and Shawn Lovenguth, both say there is a lot of room for improvement in the district.
Jessica Tyndall
Tyndall has been on the board for the past seven years. She is a mother of three kids that go to district schools. She is a business owner.
Tyndall says the biggest issue facing the district is mental health for students.
"We have a lot of work to do in in regards to post-COVID recovery," she said. "The needs of our kids are at an all time high with their mental health. So our district is emphasizing our mental health initiatives."
Tyndall said she wanted to run again to continue her service to the community.
"I've really enjoyed being a part of the district team and we've done a lot of great things in the Cape community for the past seven years, and I want to continue to see those initiatives and efforts grow.
As for why she says people should vote for her, she noted for experience, her motherhood, and her involvement.
"I have three students that will be in the district for the next decade. Plus, I'm a mom. I'm kind. I am a good communicator. And I'm out in the community a lot."
Tyndall is from Ocean View and has a degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Delaware.
Shawn Lovenguth
Lovenguth graduated from Cape Henlopen High School in 1990. He is a father of two- one who graduated from Cape Henlopen High last year and one who will be entering their high school years in the fall.
Lovenguth said his motive to run was a lack of communication between parents and the school board during an incident with his son. He says the biggest issue facing the district is school security.
"That's been my main platform through this entire endeavor, is to make sure that our kids, our kids and our staff are safe," he said. "I would love to see a resource officer or a constable in every one of the ten, soon to be ten buildings that Cape has."
The Cape Henlopen Education Association has rescinded their endorsement of Shawn Lovenguth.
According to Lovenguth, the decision came after comments that Lovenguth made that he says were misunderstood- but people interpreted as him wanting to ban books.
"That's not true. I don't want to ban books," he said. "Cape already has a policy in place to take care of that kind of situation. My idea was to make sure that parents are the ones in charge of what the children read."
When asked why people should vote for him, Lovenguth noted his transparency and his responcibility.
"I want to hear from everybody. I want I want the public to reach out. I want to be accessible. I want to be that person that you know, if you have a question, I'm going to try to find an answer for you."
Lovenguth works for the Delaware Solid Waste Authority and lives in Milton.
Polls are open at Mariner Middle School, Cape Henlopen High School, the Lewes fire hall downtown and Rehoboth Elementary from 7 a.m, to 8 p.m. May 9th.