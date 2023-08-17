Proposed Bill Would Put Armed Resource Officers in All Delaware Public Schools

LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District has announced the names and posts of their new constables for the 2023-24 school year.

This comes after local debate about whether or not these constables are necessary. 

The district says the constables are as follows:

  • Todd Stratton, Lead Constable, Love Creek Elementary School
  • Wayne Esposito, Constable, Milton Elementary School
  • Michael Guenther, Constable, Cape Henlopen High School
  • Tim Jones, Constable, District-wide
  • Mark Nicholas, Constable, Lewes Elementary School
  • George Rath, Constable, H.O. Brittingham Elementary School
  • Maurice Vandemark, Constable, Cape Henlopen High School
  • Christopher Wessel, Constable, Sussex Consortium