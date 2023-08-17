LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District has announced the names and posts of their new constables for the 2023-24 school year.
This comes after local debate about whether or not these constables are necessary.
The district says the constables are as follows:
- Todd Stratton, Lead Constable, Love Creek Elementary School
- Wayne Esposito, Constable, Milton Elementary School
- Michael Guenther, Constable, Cape Henlopen High School
- Tim Jones, Constable, District-wide
- Mark Nicholas, Constable, Lewes Elementary School
- George Rath, Constable, H.O. Brittingham Elementary School
- Maurice Vandemark, Constable, Cape Henlopen High School
- Christopher Wessel, Constable, Sussex Consortium