LEWES, Del. - After a failed referendum on March 26, Cape Henlopen School officials have scheduled a meeting Thursday, April 11 with a possible vote on a May referendum on the agenda.
A $0.21 increase to the capital projects tax rate in this referendum vote are planned to go towards numerous new additions to the district. Those changes include an indoor pool, new district office and transportation facility on 102 acres off of Cedar Grove Road, as well as safety and security expenses.
80 percent is planned to go towards numerous security efforts at Cape Schools. 10 percent of the tax increase would have went to the pool. The district said the biggest piece of the plan being effected by the referendum's lack of approval is not being able to move the district office, but is the inability to expand on classrooms for the Cape Henlopen High School with the current district office in the way.
A total of 7,921 people from the Cape Henlopen School District came out to vote on March 26, mostly against the referendum to increase the school tax for property owners.
The school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at Love Creek Elementary.