Cape Henlopen School District May Put Armed Constables in Schools

LEWES, Del. - Potential changes are coming to Cape Henlopen School District intended to improve school safety.
By next year, armed constables and school resource officers could be at each school in the Cape School District. Noah Brozefsky who graduated from Cape High School in 2018, tells me he is hopeful for the help.
"It's probably necessary with everything that's going on in the country because god forbid it were to happen here at Cape." said Brozefsky.
At last night's Cape Henlopen School Board meeting Superintendent Robert Fulton said that safety is his first priority, but not everyone agrees that this is the solution to preventing violence.
"I think it sends the wrong message to our children. I also don't think it serves any other purpose than to promote fear." said Joseph Moore who works in Lewes.
However James Hendricks who has a nephew in the school district sees benefits and obstacles to the gun presence, "It's good and bad because if you see an armed car somewhere, you're not going to go around it. If you see an armed officer in there, you're not going to come near the school - That may scare some kids but it may scare the ones that need to be scared."
Fulton said one school resource officer could come from the City of Lewes and one from Delaware State Police if the state budget is approved.
A decision is expected to be made on this at the next school board meeting on May 25.
For more information from last night's meeting, you can visit the other article here.