Cape Henlopen School District referendum

CAPE HENLOPEN SCHOOL DISTRICT- The Cape Henlopen School District will be holding a referendum on March 26th from 7:00am to 8:00pm. Locals will be asked to vote for or against a tax increase to support a state approved, locally funded project for a new district office, natatorium, bus maintenance facility, and other operating costs.
Three meetings will be held before the referendum to provide information about the project. The first meeting is on February 27th, at 6:00pm at the Love Creek Elementary School Media Center.