Cape Henlopen School District talks plans to expand and move the District Office

LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is growing, but more students means they need more room.
According to the district, in just a 25 year span the student body will have doubled. Additions and renovations include bleachers for the athletic fields, more parking spaces, concessions, and even a swimming pool. Also the district office is relocating either elsewhere on the property of the High School or to another piece of Lewes property.
Sandie Katz has a grandson attending Mariner Middle School.
She doesn't want to see the district office move further from the high school.
"Just put it in the high school, even if it's a separate floor. Build up and then you're not making a bigger footprint." said Katz.
40 percent of this project would be paid for by taxpayers and 60 percent by the state.
Threasa Brittingham thinks moving the district office outside of Lewes would help with costs.
"We are looking at another tax hike locally here in Milton so anything to keep costs down that's why I suggest it not be in expensive Lewes and buy land or use land we have somewhere else." said Brittingham.
The next steps are for this discussion to continue at the next board meeting on August 24th, but to continue with those plans certificates of necessity will have to be submitted to the board of education by August 31st.
More details on the school district's expansion can be seen here.