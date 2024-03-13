LEWES, Del. - In an effort to recruit candidates from the local community, the Cape Henlopen School District is set to host a job fair on Friday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cape Henlopen High School cafeteria.
Attendees will be able to engage with team members from various departments within the school district, gaining firsthand insights into their experiences and job responsibilities.
Representatives from departments such as athletics, building administration, child nutrition services, district administration, and early learning will be present. Additionally, facilities, mentoring programs, the Sussex Consortium, and special education teachers will be on-site. The technology, transportation, and volunteer opportunities departments will also participate.
Available positions include bus drivers, custodians, and maintenance staff, as well as elementary and secondary teachers, secretaries, Spanish immersion teachers, and substitutes.
For a complete list of open positions, please visit capehenlopenschools.com/cape-careers.
While registration is not required to attend, it is encouraged. Interested individuals can complete their registration online.