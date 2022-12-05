LEWES, Del. -
The community has spoken and a decision has been made.
In a public meeting tonight, it was announced that DNREC and La Vida Hospitality will not be moving forward with building the proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park.
According to DNREC, the necessary environmental review and contract negotiation with La Vida Hospitality could be completed by the end of the year. That is when the contract between the two expires.
While people are happy with the decision, many Lewes community members are still concerned.
26 year-old Jennifer Peasnall from Milton says, "I'm happy that they aren't currently going through with it...I feel like that is because there was such a strong outcry which is great, but I do believe they are going to go through with some sort of bid."
La Vida Hospitality Managing Member Josh Grapski is at peace with the decision, but has something to say to those vilifying the organization.
"If they think this was a sheer profit move, it's just not true. In fact the Big Chill Beach Club has raised more than a million dollars of funds for the parks. We are active participants that we do trash cleanups, and things like that. If people really want to learn what kind of company are, and what kind of people we are towards something like this, we are happy to talk to you."
Even though this plan has been halted, DNREC will continue to gather data about services they could provide at the park.