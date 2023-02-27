LEWES, Del. - A popular part of Cape Henlopen State Park is closing so it can help migratory shorebirds.
DNREC says "The Point" will close Wednesday, March 1. Since 1993, The Point has closed annually for most of the spring and summer for the benefit of threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds, including red knots, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species.
DNREC says The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public September 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until October 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.