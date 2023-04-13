ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Cape Henlopen High School's jazz band is traveling to New York this week to perform at the National Association for Music Education Eastern Division Conference.
The association is the largest for music educators of all kinds, from elementary to high school and choral to instrumental, from throughout the country. The eastern division includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and states in New England. Music educators from around the region and country will be in attendance to learn from professional development sessions and to enjoy performances from selected schools around the region.
In order to perform at the conference, institutions that include K-12 schools, colleges, military ensembles, and more must apply about one year ahead of time for a competitive selection process.
Cape Henlopen High School's jazz band was chosen and is slated to perform on Saturday.