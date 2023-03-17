LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen High School's theatre program has been preparing for its upcoming show, "Matilda," and students who are part of the school's thespian society have another reason to celebrate: Governor Carney declared that March is March for the Arts Month.
"When we found out that the declaration came through, we were super excited," shared senior and theatre member Ella Godbout. "We had been working so hard to try to raise awareness, especially in Delaware where the schools are kind of far apart. It was nice to get that acknowledgement from the governor."
Sadie Andros is a performing arts teacher at Cape Henlopen High School and sponsors the theatre program. She says that theatre and the arts as a whole can benefit kids because participation helps them gain skills that are useful to them later in life, like collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability, and flexibility when something goes wrong and the show needs to go on.
"I just love being able to meet people that I wouldn't normally," said junior Rylie Maedler. "There are all different types of people in theatre and I think it's a great way to bring everyone together."
Across the country, many other arts organizations are also celebrating, as March is also Music in Our Schools Month. In Delaware, the March for the Arts bill was originally passed in 2003 to recognize the collaboration between the Delaware Division of the Arts and State Arts Council, the Department of Education, and the Delaware Arts Alliance.
"Arts are an essential element of a complete and well-rounded life, and Governor Carney has called upon Delawareans to observe the month by participating in or attending arts-related activities," shared The Delaware Division of the Arts.
Cape Henlopen's production of "Matilda" will open Friday at 7 p.m. with additional performances starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.