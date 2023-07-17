LEWES, Del. - Recent public meetings about the ferry fleet's master plan mentioned the addition of hybrid boats.
The Cape May - Lewes Ferry and the Delaware River and Bay Authority are still in the preliminary stages of designing the hybrid alternative, but pictures like the one above give an idea of what the vessel would look like.
Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations, said the decision comes as many ferries make the switch across the nation,
"Even some are doing hydrogen or methane fuel cells. Obviously reducing emissions is good for the community, it's good for the environment. We think it's the right thing to do."
However the new eco-friendly boat would have to be smaller than the current ferry size. Instead of holding a maximum of 100 vehicles, they would only hold 75.
Gehrke said it all comes down to cost,
"We are subsidized by the Delaware Memorial Bridge so we're trying to be mindful of the cost of both construction and operating the new ferry."
Former passenger Craig Schindewolf worries the smaller vessel will make for a much rocky ride,
"If you get out on the water on a day that is not so calm and pleasant... I've been out on a boat when it's not so calm and pleasant and it doesn't turn out very well."
According to the Cape May - Lewes Ferry, attendance is low in the off-season but is very high in the summer.
Christine Blocker has been riding the ferry from New Jersey for 20 years. She said she will just pay closer attention to when she schedules her ride if the smaller boat is added,
"I know when the summer starts, I start looking at the schedule to see when is a good time to travel or it's not so crowded."
Despite a smaller size, four of the new boats could run at a faster speed to carry more traffic. However the plan is to possibly add just one by 2026.
Another public meeting is expected to be held next year, but information on the current Marine Master Plan can be found here.