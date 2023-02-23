LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry's "fleet of the future" will be discussed Thursday evening at a virtual public information meeting.
Attendees will receive an update on the status of the ferry Marine Master Plan, which aims to gather data on the current fleet in order to come up with options for future boat design. The plan was announced in 2021 and since then has already made headway, with the board of the Delaware River and Bay Authority selecting four 75-car boats for future fleets.
Previous discussions and work include Terminal Master Plans and comparing analysis findings on cost, passenger capacity, schedule flexibility, and more at an October 2021 meeting.
Those interested in attending Thursday's meeting can access it virtually. It starts at 6 p.m.