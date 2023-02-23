LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry's "fleet of the future" was discussed Thursday evening at a virtual public information meeting.
Attendees received updates on the status of the ferry Marine Master Plan, which aims to gather data on the current fleet in order to come up with options for future boat design. The plan was announced in 2021 and since then has already made headway, with the board of the Delaware River and Bay Authority selecting four 75-car boats for future fleets.
During Thursday's meeting John Waterhouse, the Chief Engineer for Elliot Bay Design Group, said "this is the time that is easy to incorporate ideas because they're just literally on paper. The further we get to the design process, the more expensive it becomes to make major changes or to incorporate large new features."
Previous discussions and work include Terminal Master Plans and comparing analysis findings on cost, passenger capacity, schedule flexibility, and more at an October 2021 meeting.