LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is implementing a no-show policy.
The ferry says that though they understand that there are several reasons to miss a reservation, doing so means that someone else that actually could have traveled gets denied unnecessarily.
As such, the new policy will charge a $10 fee for failing to appear as scheduled.
If travel plans change, the ferry says to cancel or change reservations at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure time. There are a few ways to do that:
1. Go to their website, CMLF.com, and use the Booking Number and Password that was supplied in the PDF confirmation
2. Call Customer Service at 1-800-643-3779, between 8:00 am and 4 pm and speak with a Customer Service Representative
3. Also on their website, CMLF.com, chat with a Customer Service Representative between 8:00 am and 4 pm
4. Email Customer Service at customerservice@drba.net at least 24 hours before scheduled departure time