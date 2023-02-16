LEWES, Del. - Several improvement projects are set to take place at the Cape May Lewes Ferry, which were announced as a part of the Delaware River and Bay Authority's 2023 Capital Improvement Program.
“Just like the rest of the country, the DRBA is challenged by its aging infrastructure – bridges built in 1951 and 1968, ferry vessels launched in the 1970s, and airports dating from World War II.” said Vincent Meconi, Chief Operations Officer for the DRBA. “This CIP, the Authority’s largest ever, is a necessary investment to maintain that infrastructure for the traveling public. The Authority will continue to invest in the Delaware Memorial Bridge, Cape May – Lewes Ferry and our five regional aviation facilities for the benefit of our customers.”
The Authority notes that their funds funds consist entirely of tolls and other user fees; no tax dollars are used.
The first proposed ferry improvement is on the Cape May side, where the Authority wants to reconfigure the roadways at the terminal entrance, improve the approach roads, and replace the highway signage. They expect this project to cost the Authority $2.4 million in 2023 and another $2.4 million in the following years, with half of the money for the whole project coming from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
The Authority also plans to improve the utility infrastructure at both terminals, which they say would allow for easier access and maintenance. On the Cape May side they expect the project to cost a total of $11.6 million, half of which in 2023 and the other half over the following years, while on the Lewes side they expect the project $3.8 million, with another $1.8 million over the following years.
The Authority is also on investing a large amount of money in to the annual maintenance and dry docking of three of their vessels, with it put in to specific places that they say improve passenger safety and operation reliability. Planned projects include but are not limited to vessel shipyard dry‐dockings, purchase of life saving equipment, seating replacements, systems efficiency upgrades, generator overhauls, and other miscellaneous improvements. The Authority expects it to cost $11,656,000 in 2023 and $39,050,000 in the following years.
Finally, the Authority has planned the design and construction of new vessels, for which their plan covers all of the different stages of the process. According to the Authority, the design portion is expected to cost $1,040,000 in 2023 and $5,000,000 in the following years, while construction is expected to cost $99,700,000, though that will not happen this year.
The Authority says they are receiving $460k in funding from the US Maritime Administration for the design, and they are expecting the construction to be partially funded by a $10 million grant that has yet to be determined.
The entire planning document can be viewed on the Authority’s website, www.drba.net.