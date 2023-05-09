LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is warning people to be aware of a scam surrounding tickets to its July 4 fireworks ride. In a statement issued Monday, the ferry urged people to not purchase from people claiming they had tickets they were no longer planning to use and wished to resell.
According to the ferry, these people are likely scammers and the only place to purchase legitimate tickets is on eventbrite.
The July 4 ride will leave from the Cape May terminal at 7:15 p.m. and return to the same terminal around 11 p.m. Patrons will ride around the Delaware Bay to see the Lewes fireworks from the water.
More information on the event and tickets can be found on www.eventbrite.com.