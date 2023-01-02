REHOBOTH SHORES, Del. -
Yesterday on New Years day, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted about a car accident on Bay Boulevard in Rehoboth Shores off Long Neck Road.
Police say other emergency alerts included the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad.
Emergency response units from Indian River included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, and Engine #80-1 from the Long Neck facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police.
Police say emergency response crew assignments included car stabilization where needed, assistance with patient stabilization if needed, and traffic control.
Police say it was reported that a single car into the ditch in the main entrance of Rehoboth Shores. When first responders arrived, they identified the black Ford Focus car left the roadway and ran into the ditch.
Police say someone in the car was evaluated by emergency medical responders.
The Delaware State Fire Police assisted with traffic control during the accident and are still investigating.